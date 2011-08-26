DUBLIN Aug 26 Anglo Irish Bank expects it will be able to return some of the 29 billion euros ($42 billion) capital Ireland has poured into the lender once the organisation has shuttered.

"I would be cautiously confident that we are going to get a better result then we had previously expected," chief executive Mike Aynsley told reporters on Friday.

The nationalised lender expects to have shut down by 2020 and Aynsley said he believed the final capital bill for the bank would come in a range of 25-28 billion euros.

"I think it is going to be towards the end (bottom) of that range," Aynsley said. ($1 = 0.697 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)