DUBLIN, Sept 8 Anglo Irish Bank's chief executive said on Thursday that he does not see the European Central Bank agreeing to the Irish government's wish to force burden sharing on the failed lender's unsecured senior debt.

"The stance of the ECB has been pretty clear in the past. I wouldn't mind betting that they will continue to oppose it," Mike Aynsley told reporters.

Aynsley added that there was a possibility of trying for a consensual buyback of some of Anglo's longer dated bonds but that the government would have to agree such a move with Europe. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)