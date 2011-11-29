* Nationalized bank Anglo Irish immunized from lawsuit
* Fir Tree funds sought to preserve $200 mln investment
* Bank being wound down by Irish government
(Adds details from ruling, background, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 28 Anglo Irish Bank Corp [ANGIB.UL], a
nationalized lender being wound down by Ireland's government
after huge losses, on Monday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by
a New York investment firm concerned it may lose its $200
million investment in the bank's debt.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said the
January 2009 nationalization made the bank a "foreign state"
for purposes of a U.S. law, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities
Act of 1976, and that Ireland did not waive the bank's immunity
from lawsuits.
The plaintiffs, two affiliates of Fir Tree Partners Inc,
had sought a court order to block Anglo Irish from reducing
their rights, and to force Anglo Irish to set aside at least
$200 million to cover its obligations. They also sought the
appointment of a receiver to insure payment.
Lawyers for Anglo Irish and Fir Tree had no immediate
comment or were not immediately available for comment.
Anglo Irish merged this year with the Irish Nationwide
Building Society (INBS) and is now called the Irish Bank
Resolution Corp. [ID:nL5E7LE2QM]
The decision could made it harder for investors to make
cases against non-U.S. entities that have become wards of the
state, in part as a result of the 2008 financial crisis.
Argentina invoked the 1976 law to shield its central bank
and other entities it considers under state control against
lawsuits stemming from its 2002 debt default.
Fir Tree said that after the nationalization, its interest
in the $200 million of notes came under threat as Anglo Irish
began to sell assets at steep discounts, including a U.S.-based
loan portfolio, and set plans for the INBS merger.
Gardephe agreed that these actions were commercial in
nature rather than sovereign.
Nonetheless he declined to take jurisdiction under an
exception to the 1976 law for situations where non-U.S.
commercial activity has a "direct effect" in the United
States.
That exception "does not permit jurisdiction over foreign
states whose acts cause only speculative, generalized,
immeasurable, and ultimately unverifiable effects in the United
States," he wrote.
Ireland in 2010 received a 85 billion euro ($113 billion)
bailout from the European Union and International Monetary
Fund, in an agreement designed to force banks to sell assets
and lessen their reliance on European Central Bank funding.
[ID:nLDE7172ER]
The case is Fir Tree Capital Opportunity Master Fund LP et
al v. Anglo Irish Bank Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-00955.
(1 euro = US$1.331)
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Steve Orlofsky)