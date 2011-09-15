DUBLIN, Sept 15 Ireland's central bank provides around the vast bulk of the emergency funding to shuttered lender Anglo Irish Bank with the European Central Bank (ECB) providing less than 2 billion euros, the bank said on Thursday.

"It's 98 percent of Irish central bank, less than 2 billion (euros) through the ECB," said Jim Bradley, Anglo's acting chief financial officer.

Anglo tapped some 40.8 billion euros in emergency central bank funding at June 30. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)