Aug 26 JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) , and distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star Funds have won bids for Anglo Irish Bank's [ANGIB.UL] $9.5 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the auction's results.

JP Morgan and Wells Fargo each won pools of mainly performing loans, while Lone Star won sub-performing and non-performing loans, the report cited one of the people as saying.

The sale had attracted strong interest as it is the largest U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio to come up for sale in recent years.

Anglo Irish was one of the most aggressive lenders during the U.S. commercial real estate boom of 2003-2007, but its risk strategy brought it and the Irish economy to the brink of collapse and forced Dublin to seek an 85 billion euros EU-IMF bailout last year.[ID:nN1E77603Y]

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the group had chosen preferred bidders for its U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio and aims to have completed that sale before the end of the year.[ID:nL5E7JQ0Q4]

Private equity group Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), was among the final bidders for at least a part of the loans, the Bloomberg report said.

None of the parties could be reached immediately for a comment on the report. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; editing by Caorl Bishopric)