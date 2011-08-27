Aug 26 JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co
(WFC.N) , and distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star
Funds have won bids for Anglo Irish Bank's [ANGIB.UL] $9.5
billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio, Bloomberg
reported, citing three people familiar with the auction's
results.
JP Morgan and Wells Fargo each won pools of mainly
performing loans, while Lone Star won sub-performing and
non-performing loans, the report cited one of the people as
saying.
The sale had attracted strong interest as it is the largest
U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio to come up for sale
in recent years.
Anglo Irish was one of the most aggressive lenders during
the U.S. commercial real estate boom of 2003-2007, but its risk
strategy brought it and the Irish economy to the brink of
collapse and forced Dublin to seek an 85 billion euros EU-IMF
bailout last year.[ID:nN1E77603Y]
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the group had
chosen preferred bidders for its U.S. commercial real estate
loan portfolio and aims to have completed that sale before the
end of the year.[ID:nL5E7JQ0Q4]
Private equity group Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), was among
the final bidders for at least a part of the loans, the
Bloomberg report said.
None of the parties could be reached immediately for a
comment on the report.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; editing by Caorl
Bishopric)