* $1 bln euro Anglo Irish snr unsecured bond to mature on
Nov. 2
* ECB reaffirms opposition to any haircut
* CEO Aynsley says would bet against ECB agreement
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Sept 8 Ireland's slim chances of being
allowed to impose losses on unsecured senior bonds at Anglo
Irish Bank receded further on Thursday as the
European Central reiterated its opposition and the bank's CEO
said it appeared unlikely.
The government has pledged to try to impose a haircut on
some of 3.5 billion euros in senior bonds at Anglo and fellow
failed lender Irish Nationwide building society in a bid to cut
the taxpayers losses.
But ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet on Thursday reiterated
his opposition at a press conference in Frankfurt, saying there
was "absolutely no change" to its position.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan has said he hopes to hold
talks with Trichet at an informal meeting of EU finance
ministers in Wroclaw, Poland next week.
Around $1 billion of approximately 3.5 billion euros of
senior unsecured bonds from the two lenders are due to mature on
Nov. 2, leaving the government with little time to secure
approval.
Anglo CEO Mike Aynsley said agreement would have to be
secured before Nov. 2 maturity and that now appeared unlikely.
"The stance of the ECB has been pretty clear in the past. I
wouldn't mind betting that they will continue to oppose it,"
Mike Aynsley told reporters in Dublin.
Aynsley said the value of trying to do a consensual buyback
of Anglo's senior unsecured paper due to mature in November was
"questionable", given it was trading at over 90 cents in the
euro.
He said a consensual buyback of longer-termed paper selling
at closer to 70 cents in the euro might be possible, but that it
would require the agreement of European authorities.
"The bond itself is trading at about 90 cent on the euro so
the market is basically saying that there is a good chance it
will be redeemed on par," said Oliver Gilvarry, head of research
at Dublin-based Dolmen Securities, referring to the Nov. 2
tranche.
"If Ireland is to impose any haircut it needs agreement
before then," he said.
Speaking to an audience of chartered accountants in Dublin
on Thursday, Aynsley said a deal to sell its $9.5 billion U.S.
commercial real estate loan portfolio would be signed "in the
next week or two."
Sources told Reuters last month that Wells Fargo , JP
Morgan Chase & Co and Lone Star Funds were the winners
of the portfolio, and that the total price paid was between $7
billion and $8 billion.
Aynsley declined to comment on the results of the sale.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Hulmes)