DUBLIN, Sept 15 Anglo Irish Bank hopes to make "substantial progress" in selling off its UK loan book in the next five years, its chairman said on Thursday, but he held out little hope of an imminent end to the downward spiral in Irish property prices.

A poster-child for the reckless lending that triggered Ireland's financial crisis, Anglo Irish is meant to be wound down by 2020, and Alan Dukes said it might be possible to shut the nationalised bank quicker than that.

"I wouldn't like to be held to this but we think that parts or all of it could be done a little bit more quickly," Dukes told a parliamentary committee.

The group is expected to sign a deal to sell its $9.5 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio in the next few weeks and Dukes said Anglo was hoping to have its UK portfolio sold within five years.

"We would hope to make very substantial progress in disposing of the UK within about five years," Dukes said, adding that he hoped the mortgage book Anglo had acquired from shuttered lender Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) would also be disposed of within that period.

Anglo has a commercial loan book of around 9 billion euros in the UK. Irish Nationwide's mortgage book is valued at around 1.5 billion euros.

Wells Fargo , JPMorgan Chase and Lone Star Funds are the winning bidders for the U.S. loan book, sources told Reuters last month.

Including the U.S. sale, Anglo Irish will have shrunk its net loans by over three quarters to 16 billion euros by the end of the year.

Dukes said he expected the Irish property market, which has seen price falls of around 50 percent since the peak of a bubble in 2007, to keep dropping.

"I don't see any substantial evidence to suggest that we have reached the bottom of the property market yet," Dukes said.

A stabilisation of property prices would provide a huge boost to the banking sector and the wider Irish economy, which have both been hamstrung by rising arrears.

On Wednesday, the chief executive of Bank of Ireland said Dublin house prices had stabilised.

Dukes also said that if the bank was successful in objecting to Anglo's former chief executive David Drumm being discharged from United States bankruptcy laws Anglo would resume its action against him in Ireland.

Anglo wants to recoup some 8.6 million euros in loans from Drumm.

"If our objection to the course of action he is following in the U.S. is upheld that will allow us to reopen the action that we initiated." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Elaine Hardcastle)