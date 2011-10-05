* Govt lobbying Europe to refinance 29 bln eur bailout

* Minister says unclear if EFSF can be used

DUBLIN Oct 5 Ireland is lobbying to use the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund to cut the cost of financing its 29 billion euro ($38.5 billion) bailout of defunct lender Anglo Irish Bank, Finance Minister Michael Noonan was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The government last month signalled it would focus on getting better terms on the cost of bailing out the nationalised lender after the European Central Bank said it was opposed to imposing losses on the bank's senior bondholders.

Ireland pays promissory notes worth 3 billion euros into Anglo Irish and Irish Nationwide Building Society, which has been merged with Anglo, at the start of each year over a ten-year period. Noonan has described the cost of financing under the scheme as "extraordinarily expensive."

Noonan wants to borrow from the EFSF to pay off the outstanding amount and then repay that money to the EFSF over a longer timeframe and at a lower interest rate, the Irish Independent reported.

"It's a matter that I've been raising in bilateral meetings and I had done that at our last informal meeting in Poland and I had done it as well in Washington with the IMF," the paper quoted Noonan as saying.

Noonan said, however, that it was not clear yet whether the ramped up EFSF fund would be flexible enough to be used for Anglo. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)