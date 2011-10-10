DUBLIN Oct 10 Anglo Irish Bank is
not expecting imminent progress in the sale of its 9 billion
euro ($12 billion) UK loan book due to market conditions, chief
executive Mike Aynsley was quoted as saying by the Irish
Independent.
Anglo will "continue to explore its options regarding both
the U.S. and the UK loan books", but "developments are not
imminent", the newspaper quoted Aynsley as saying in an internal
email sent on Friday.
"When markets are favourable, we will be able to move
forward with confidence, whether it be on an individual loan or
a group of them," Aynsley was quoted as saying.
The collapse of Anglo Irish, which typified the loose
lending practices that brought the local banking sector to its
knees and forced Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout, is expected to
cost the state up to 28 billion euros ($38 billion).
The group is expected to sign a deal to sell its $9.5
billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio in the next
week, the report said.
Aynsley said the banks was "currently working through the
final due diligence phase with a number of bidders" on the sale
of the bank's wealth management business, a process that would
be completed by December.
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
