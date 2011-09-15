DUBLIN, Sept 15 Anglo Irish Bank
expects the Irish property market to keep falling, its chairman
said on Thursday.
"I don't see any substantial evidence to suggest ath we
havev reached the bottom of the propery market yet," Alan Dukes
told a parliamentary committee.
On Wednesday, the chief executive of Bank of Ireland
said Dublin house prices had stabIlised.
Dukes also said it might be possible to wind-down Anglo,
which was nationalised in early 2009, quicker than the 10-year
timeframe laid down by the previous government but he said
balance had to be struck between waiting to get a good price for
its assets and cost of continuing to hold them.
"I wouldn't like to be held to this but we think that parts
or all of it could be done a little bit more quickly."
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)