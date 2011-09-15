DUBLIN, Sept 15 Anglo Irish Bank expects the Irish property market to keep falling, its chairman said on Thursday.

"I don't see any substantial evidence to suggest ath we havev reached the bottom of the propery market yet," Alan Dukes told a parliamentary committee.

On Wednesday, the chief executive of Bank of Ireland said Dublin house prices had stabIlised.

Dukes also said it might be possible to wind-down Anglo, which was nationalised in early 2009, quicker than the 10-year timeframe laid down by the previous government but he said balance had to be struck between waiting to get a good price for its assets and cost of continuing to hold them.

"I wouldn't like to be held to this but we think that parts or all of it could be done a little bit more quickly." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)