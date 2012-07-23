(Corrects McAteer's age to 61 from 52 in paragraph two)
DUBLIN, July 23 The former finance director of
Anglo Irish Bank on Monday became the first person to be charged
in relation to a long-running fraud investigation into the
scandal-hit, failed lender most directly associated with the
country's financial meltdown.
Willie McAteer, 61, who resigned from the bank ahead of its
nationalisation in January 2009, faces a total of 16 charges
after being arrested as part of the probe into alleged financial
irregularities at the bank.
Ireland's Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement
(ODCE) and the police have been investigating events leading up
to the nationalisation of Anglo for over three years, including
whether deposits were used to mask large withdrawals.
Anglo, recently renamed the Irish Banking Resolution
Corporation (IBRC), is being slowly wound down after years of
reckless lending left the state with a 30 billion euro ($36.50
billion) bill, almost half of the amount needed to bail out the
entire sector.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)