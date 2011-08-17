DUBLIN Aug 17 Anglo Irish Bank will cut 350 jobs by the end of next year as it sells assets and winds down projects ahead of the group's eventual dissolution by 2020.

"Depending on the uptake for the voluntary redundancy scheme, the bank may need to implement some compulsory redundancies," Anglo Irish said in a statement on Wednesday.

Once one of Ireland's top banks, Anglo Irish's casino-style lending practices resulted in its nationalisation in early 2009.

Taxpayers have poured 29 billion euros ($42 billion) into the lender to keep it afloat, while it has been stripped of its deposits and stopped new lending.

The bank said it expected to make up to 130 people redundant in Ireland. Its headcount will also shrink in the United States and the UK as it disposes of its U.S. loan book and wealth management division.

Second-round bids for Anglo's $9.5 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio are due by August 23, a source has told Reuters.

The group is winding down its commercial loan book in Ireland, valued at 9.1 billion euros at the end of last year, over an expected 10-year period, but has said it will consider an exit after five years, depending on market conditions.

It plans to wind down its UK commercial loan book, valued at 10.1 billion euros in late 2010, over the next five years.

The bank employs 1,280 people after the transfer of 280 staff from Irish Nationwide, another shuttered lender, this year.

($1 = 0.695 Euros)

(Editing by David Hulmes) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)