DUBLIN Oct 14 Anglo Irish Bank changed its name to Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) on Friday, ridding Ireland's of one of the names most directly associated with the country's financial crisis.

Anglo Irish merged with Irish Nationwide Building Society earlier this year and together the two lenders received 35 billion euros of state capital, more than half the final bill for bailing out the entire sector after a disastrous property crash.

The two groups, whose reckless lending helped trigger a crisis that forced Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout, have had their boards overhauled, their deposits sold off and are being wound down over the next 10 years.

"I strongly believe that, in addition to meeting practical requirements for the merged organisation, this name change is of symbolic importance to all of us as we move on from the past," Chief Executive Mike Aynsley said in a statement.

"The cost to the Irish taxpayer caused by the disastrous lending practices and poor stewardship of Anglo Irish Bank and INBS will not be forgotten or forgiven." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Will Waterman)