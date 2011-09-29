DUBLIN, Sept 29 Anglo Irish Bank has sold several hundred million euros of its 9 billion euros United Kingdom loan book and will increase its efforts once the sale of its U.S. book is completed, its chairman said on Thursday.

"We are making some progress on the UK book," Alan Dukes told journalists in Dublin.

"We are tying up the U.S. book sale now and we will be able to devote more energy to see what we can do with the UK book. I think there are some possibilities."

A byword for the casino-style lending practices that obliterated the local banking sector and forced Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout, Anglo Irish's collapse is expected to cost the state up to 28 billion euros ($38 billion).

The group is expected to sign a deal to sell its $9.5 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio in the next few weeks and the bank is hoping to have its UK portfolio sold within five years. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mike Nesbit)