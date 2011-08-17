DUBLIN Aug 17 Ireland's finance minister will be asked next week to endorse the winning bid or bidders for Anglo Irish Bank's $9.5 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio, the chief executive of the failed lender said on Wednesday.

Second-round bids for the portfolio -- the largest to come up for sale in the United States in recent years -- are due on Tuesday after the opening round attracted interest from banks, private equity groups and other investors.

Making his first public comments on the sale, Mike Aynsley told Reuters he will ask Finance Minister Michael Noonan to okay the deal just two days later following meetings with advisors and approval by the nationalised bank's board.

"We will take our recommendation for approval by the board on the 25th (of August) and then take it up through the department of finance for endorsement by the minister," Aynsley told Reuters.

"We will be meeting with the department of finance on Thursday afternoon following the board meeting," Aynsley said, adding that the bank was very happy with the way the process was going.

Private equity group Blackstone and distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star Funds are among the major bidders for the portfolio, sources have told Reuters.

A source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday that private equity firm TPG Capital was no longer in the running.

Aynsley said he could not comment on the bidders because the bank were in the middle of the sale process.

The portfolio has been broken up into eight separate pools to open it to smaller players, according to sources.

Aynsley said the bank would meet its advisors on the deal Eastdil Secured LLC and FTI Real Estate Advisory Services as well as its lawyers Kirkland and Ellis LLP to review and analyse the bids next week.

Anglo Irish was one of the most aggressive lenders during the U.S. commercial real estate boom of 2003-2007, but its risk strategy brought it and the Irish economy to the brink of collapse and helped push Dublin into seeking an 85 billion euros EU-IMF bailout last year.

The bank, which is being wound down having ceased lending and sold its deposits to former rivals, was nationalized in 2009, meaning it needs the finance minister's approval to complete the sale.

Earlier on Wednesday, it said it would cut 350 jobs by the end of 2012.