DUBLIN Aug 17 Ireland's finance minister will
be asked next week to endorse the winning bid or bidders for
Anglo Irish Bank's $9.5 billion U.S. commercial real
estate loan portfolio, the chief executive of the failed lender
said on Wednesday.
Second-round bids for the portfolio -- the largest to come
up for sale in the United States in recent years -- are due on
Tuesday after the opening round attracted interest from banks,
private equity groups and other investors.
Making his first public comments on the sale, Mike Aynsley
told Reuters he will ask Finance Minister Michael Noonan to okay
the deal just two days later following meetings with advisors
and approval by the nationalised bank's board.
"We will take our recommendation for approval by the board
on the 25th (of August) and then take it up through the
department of finance for endorsement by the minister," Aynsley
told Reuters.
"We will be meeting with the department of finance on
Thursday afternoon following the board meeting," Aynsley said,
adding that the bank was very happy with the way the process was
going.
Private equity group Blackstone and distressed debt
and equity investor Lone Star Funds are among the major bidders
for the portfolio, sources have told Reuters.
A source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday
that private equity firm TPG Capital was no longer in the
running.
Aynsley said he could not comment on the bidders because the
bank were in the middle of the sale process.
The portfolio has been broken up into eight separate pools
to open it to smaller players, according to sources.
Aynsley said the bank would meet its advisors on the deal
Eastdil Secured LLC and FTI Real Estate Advisory Services as
well as its lawyers Kirkland and Ellis LLP to review and analyse
the bids next week.
Anglo Irish was one of the most aggressive lenders during
the U.S. commercial real estate boom of 2003-2007, but its risk
strategy brought it and the Irish economy to the brink of
collapse and helped push Dublin into seeking an 85 billion euros
EU-IMF bailout last year.
The bank, which is being wound down having ceased lending
and sold its deposits to former rivals, was nationalized in
2009, meaning it needs the finance minister's approval to
complete the sale.
Earlier on Wednesday, it said it would cut 350 jobs by the
end of 2012.
(Additional reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; Editing by
David Holmes)