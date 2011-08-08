DUBLIN Aug 8 Bidders vying for a $9.5 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio owned by Anglo Irish Bank may seek the inclusion of a clause to change the terms of the deal due to the volatility in global financial markets, The Irish Times reported on Monday.

Citing sources close to the sale process, the newspaper said prospective buyers may seek to include a "material adverse change clause" into a sale agreement to protect them against further turmoil in global markets rocked by a U.S. sovereign downgrade and Europe's deepening debt crisis.

First-round bids for the portfolio are due on Tuesday, Reuters reported last week and the loans, the largest portfolio to come up for sale in the United States in recent years, has been broken up into eight separate pools to open it to smaller players.

The number of bidders is expected to be whittled down for a smaller second round by Aug. 23, a source told Reuters.

The Irish Times reported that 91 loans of $4.3 billion representing 42 percent of the book are performing while 158 loans totalling $5.5 billion or 54 percent of the book are sub- or non-performing. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)