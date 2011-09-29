DUBLIN, Sept 29 Ireland's director of corporate enforcement said on Thursday his office had sent a third file to the country's Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in a long-running fraud investigation into nationalised lender Anglo Irish Bank

Paul Appleby said earlier this year that his office had completed 90 percent of its probe into the events leading up to the scandal-hit bank's nationalisation in early 2009, including whether deposits were used to mask large withdrawals.

The delay in charging those responsible has frustrated Irish taxpayers who have had to pump more than 60 billion euros ($81 billion)into the banking sector and Appleby said his office still had more papers to submit to the DPP over the coming months.

The watchdog's chief said in March that he hoped to substantially complete all investigations by the end of the year.

"I can now confirm that this file which relates to pre-2009 periods was sent to the DPP last month. The decision of the DPP on this suspected offence will follow in due course," Appleby said in a speech.

Appleby said the latest file related to the suspected failure of Anglo to maintain a register of loans and related transactions which the bank had with its directors and people connected with its directors

The watchdog and police have been investigating Anglo for more than two years. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Erica Billingham)