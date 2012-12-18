LONDON Dec 18 Britain's mining finance firm Anglo Pacific Group has inked a $15 million deal with Liberia-focused gold explorer Hummingbird Resources, following a trend by junior firms to seek funding away from tough equity markets.

Smaller and mid-sized mining companies with exploration or early-stage development projects, which are conscious of slumping stock markets and keen to avoid dilution, are increasingly opting to raise new funds via alternative methods such as royalty agreements.

"The market is more open than I've ever known it, frankly, for different types of financing opportunities," Anglo Pacific's Chief Investment Officer Chris Orchard said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

Anglo Pacific Group said that it signed a royalty financing agreement with Hummingbird Resources to pay the explorer $15 million in three tranches in exchange for a 2 percent return royalty on any gold ore produced from the latter's Dugbe project in Liberia.

"The problems in terms of raising new equity does play into the hands of alternative financing mechanisms and royalty is one of those," said Orchard.

Anglo Pacific Group was seeing investment opportunities aplenty, he added, but said it was not changing its guidance that it would aim to complete three to four deals of between $10 million to $30 million per year.

Miners have typically sought to avoid royalty deals, where financiers provide cash upfront in return for a set percentage of future income, as they tend to negate any future upside from rising metal prices.

But with the current state of the equity markets, royalty deals have become more attractive, as this one was for Hummingbird, analysts said.

"The agreement removes the need for a dilutive equity fundraise (for Hummingbird)," said Liberum, which advised on the deal. "Indicatively on spot gold the royalty is 10 percent dilutive to the net present value of a 200,000 ounces per annum operation, compared to 20 percent dilution issuing stock at today's price."

Orchard said he estimated that Hummingbird's project had the potential to produce around 200,000 ounces of gold per year once up and running.

Iron ore producers London Mining and Afferro Mining and gold company Amara Mining are amongst the other London-listed miners to seek funding from sources other than the equity markets this year. They opted for an offtake agreement, bringing in a new partner, and a royalty deal respectively to help fund their projects.

Other players have chosen to reduce the funding they need by scaling back their projects. African Minerals, for example, said on Tuesday that it scrapped a plan to build a new port to cut project costs by around $1 billion.