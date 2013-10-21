Oct 21 Anglo Pacific Group PLC : * Appointment of Julian Treger as chief executive officer * Appointment of Mark Potter as chief investment officer * Treger and Potter will succeed John Theobald and Chris Orchard, who are also to retire from the Anglo Pacific Board * Issue of 1,282,049 new ordinary shares at a price of 195 pence per share totalling £2.5 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here