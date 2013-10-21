Soccer-Liverpool appoint Moore as chief executive
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
Oct 21 Anglo Pacific Group PLC : * Appointment of Julian Treger as chief executive officer * Appointment of Mark Potter as chief investment officer * Treger and Potter will succeed John Theobald and Chris Orchard, who are also to retire from the Anglo Pacific Board * Issue of 1,282,049 new ordinary shares at a price of 195 pence per share totalling £2.5 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth needed for other services.
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts