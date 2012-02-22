Feb 22 Natural resources royalties firm Anglo Pacific Group plc said full-year royalty income rose 17 percent on strong production at all its mines, and raised its final dividend.

The company, which earns royalties from mining assets through acquisition and investment in projects, said royalty income for 2011 was 35.1 million pounds, up from 30.1 million pounds, a year ago.

Anglo Pacific -- whose portfolio of producing royalties includes Rio Tinto's Kestrel coal mine -- increased its final dividend by 7.8 percent to 5.50 pence a share.

Anglo Pacific said in a statement that the value of its equity interests had increased significantly since the year end due to improvements in the U.S. economy and liquidity in Europe.

It also said financing from conventional lenders or equity issues had become less of a challenge for larger mining companies, though it remained an issue for junior miners.

Anglo Pacific's shares closed at 315 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)