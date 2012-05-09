* Fuel cells seen as growth area for platinum firms
* Small, quiet and blue prototype unveiled
By Agnieszka Flak
KHOMANANI MINE, South Africa, May 9 Anglo
American Platinum, the world's top producer of the
precious metal, on Wednesday launched what is said is the first
fuel cell-powered mining locomotive, showing the technology's
potential as a clean energy source.
The prototype - quiet, blue in colour and with the sharp
angles of a Lego toy - is one of five fuel cell locomotives that
will be tested for underground use at one of Amplats' mines.
Amplats' interest in fuel cells lies in their potential to
boost demand for platinum, used as a catalyst in the cells. Some
1.5 ounces (42 grams) of the precious metal were used in the
prototype locomotive, one of the partners in the project said.
A fuel cell is an electrochemical device that combines
hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity and heat.
"Hydrogen fuel cell locomotives are more economical and
environmentally friendly than other forms of rail transport,"
Cynthia Caroll, the chief executive of Anglo American,
said at the launch. Anglo owns 80 percent of its platinum unit.
"They are more energy efficient ... don't require
electricity from the grid and will not emit any noxious gases."
Fuel cells are seen as a suitable technology for Africa
where millions of people still have no access to electricity and
where governments are seeking to cut their reliance on
coal-fired power plants that produce greenhouse gases.
Amplats is developing other projects to show how fuel cells
can be used, including in housing and the telecoms industry.
The projects are in line with the government's push to have
more of South Africa's minerals processed at home and develop
manufacturing.
South Africa holds more than three quarters of the world's
platinum group metals reserves and is aiming to supply 25
percent of the future global fuel cell market by 2020.
The locomotive project was developed in collaboration with
Vehicle Projects, Trident South Africa and Battery Electric.
"Within five years it should be possible to commercialise
the fuel cell technology," said Anthea Bath, Amplats' head of
market development and research.
Given the high upfront capital needs subsidies would be
needed to get many projects off the ground, experts said. Due to
their low maintenance costs, fuel cell are seen as cost
competitive once they are up and running..
Amplats' peer Impala Platinum is also studying
options for using fuel cells in industrial applications.
