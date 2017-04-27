ROME, April 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The fall
armyworm - which decimates fields as it marches ever forward -
has spread to Angola as the caterpillar eats its way through
southern Africa, U.N. officials said on Thursday.
With Angola the latest country affected, only Lesotho and
island nations in the region have escaped the pest, which
devours crops in its path, the officials said. Its spread has
undermined hopes for a better harvest this year, they added,
with swathes of southern, eastern and western Africa infested.
"Now even Angola has confirmed (an outbreak)," said Joyce
Mulila Mitti, a crop production and protection officer at the
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.
Mamoudou Diallo, the FAO's representative in Angola, said
the pest has been detected by a joint government and FAO mission
in the south of the country.
He did not reveal the extent of the infestation and told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone that a report was due in the
coming days.
Native to North and South America, the caterpillar was first
detected in Western Africa in 2016 and has since spread across
sub-Saharan Africa, ravaging maize and other cereal crops.
In southern Africa, the invasion follows an El Nino-induced
drought that scorched the region last year, leaving millions in
need of food aid.
"The rainfall was better this season so we all expected a
very good harvest. The outbreak of fall armyworm undermines what
we expected would be a different story," Mulila Mitti said by
phone from Nairobi, where the FAO is meeting to discuss the
infestation.
Some countries with confirmed outbreaks have faced bans on
exporting their agricultural products.
Over the past two months, the armyworm reached Kenya and
Ethiopia, in eastern Africa, threatening to further affect food
security in a region already struggling with widespread drought
and hunger.
Small farmers often lack money or expertise to use
pesticides effectively, said Mulila Mitti.
Experts in Nairobi said spotting the pest early - when it is
still a larva - was key to prevention.
"We need to put in place effective surveillance systems and
respond in time to confirmed outbreaks," Gabriel Rugalema, FAO
country representative in Kenya, said in a statement.
The caterpillar can fly long distances, leading the United
Nations to fear it could reach Asia and the Mediterranean in the
next few years.
