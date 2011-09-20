* Banks must help economy move away from oil dependence,
CEOs say
* Angola banking sector seen strong in capital, liquidity
* Scope for growth in loans to agriculture, industry
projects
By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Sept 20 Angola's banks must use their
strong capital and liquidity positions to help fund the
diversification of the oil-dependent economy by providing loans
for agriculture and industry projects, several of the country's
top bankers said on Tuesday.
"Angola now has quite a mature banking system, which has
already faced the highs and lows of an economy very linked to
oil," Emidio Pinheiro, head of Banco Fomento Angola, the
country's second largest bank in terms of customer deposits,
told a conference in Lisbon.
A unit of Portugal's Banco BPI , BFA is an example
of how Angolan growth has benefitted Portuguese banks, helping
their bottom lines during the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
Since the end of a 27-year civil war in 2002, Angolan banks
have posted sustained growth, with analysts saying the sector is
well capitalised, highly profitable and liquid and boasts
resilient asset quality.
Mira Amaral, head of BIC Angola's Portuguese unit -- which
recently struck a deal to buy Lisbon's troubled BPN bank -- said
that with only around 12 percent of Angolans holding a bank
account, there is scope for further growth, including opening
branches nationwide.
He added however, that the banking sector's main challenge
is to apply its strong capital base to finance the economy.
"BIC in Angola has deposits of around $1 billion, but only
has loans of $2.3 billion, which shows room to transform
customer funds into significant credit," Amaral said.
Analysts say Angola's level of credit penetration -- with a
loans-to-GDP ratio of 19 percent last year -- is low.
"That means Angola's banks, including BIC, are right now
powerful instruments to finance the economy, which needs
imperatively to diversify from oil," Amaral said.
Oil has helped Angola pick up the pieces of the devastating
civil war to become sub-Saharan Africa's third-biggest economy
after South Africa and Nigeria.
Despite moves to diversify and invest in sectors such as
agriculture, oil still accounts for 90 percent of Angola's
export income but employs less than 1 percent of its people.
Jose Reino da Costa, CEO of Bank Millennium Angola, a unit
of Portugal's Millennium BCP said the diversification
process is taking too long.
"There is the need for investment in exchangeable goods,
namely in agriculture and industry, but what we have seen is
that the process takes longer than desired".
Da Costa added that Angola's banks prefer to finance
projects in those sectors, rather than those in real estate or
public works, as they will make the economy more sustainable.
He warned however, that the country's business structure
means banks often have difficulty in assessing risk before
approving loans.
"(Providing) credit for companies can be one of the biggest
challenges. There is still little custom of companies showing
organised accounts or sustained and credible business plans,
which brings problems for risk analysis," da Costa said.
