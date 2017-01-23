LUANDA Jan 23 Angola's banks face a liquidity
crunch due to a shortage of foreign currency, said the head of
the nation's banking association on Monday, but added that he is
not aware of requests by lenders for a state-funded bailout.
Growth has slowed sharply in Africa's second largest
oil-producer as lower crude prices and a drop in government
revenue put pressure on state coffers.
With crude at $55 a barrel, down from over $100 in mid-2014,
Angola is starved of dollars and the kwanza the national
currency has collapsed and inflation in a country that imports
almost everything has risen drastically.
"I have no knowledge about a request like this," Association
of Angolan Banks chairman Amílcar Silva told Reuters. The
association represents banks including Banco BNI, Banco de
Poupanca e Credito, Standard Chartered Bank Angola, Banco VTB
Africa and South Africa's Standard Bank.
"We all know that banks are facing foreign exchange
liquidity problems in Angola. This distress was not created by
them, but it was caused by the financial crisis this country
faces," Silva said.
The central bank, which raised interest rates by 500 basis
points last year as inflation hovers around 40 percent, said
last year it expects inflation to ease in 2017.
If the government or central bank intervenes, it should be
in the form of credit to be paid back later, said Silva.
"The financial and liquidity reality only will be known when
the banks release their 2016 yearly corporate and financial
reports soon," he added.
