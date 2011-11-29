LISBON Nov 29 Angola's central bank has
left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.5 percent and
said after a monthly review of its monetary policy that
inflation was falling in line with the government's target.
The central bank introduced the benchmark rate last month to
help the economy attain price stability, boost household savings
and guide monetary policy by serving as a reference point for
commercial banks when setting their own rates.
Angola wants to cut consumer inflation to 12 percent this
year from 15.3 percent at the end of 2010. The central bank said
in a statement issued late on Monday that the drop in
year-on-year inflation to 11.44 percent in October from 11.9
percent in September shows the government is on track to meet
the goal.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)