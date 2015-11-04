LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Angola has begun marketing a 10-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond at a yield of 10% area, according to a source.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ICBC International are running the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Wednesday's business.

Angola is rated Ba2 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)