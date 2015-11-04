BRIEF-Postal Savings Bank Of China says FY profit RMB39.80 bln vs RMB34.86 bln
* Fy net interest income RMB157,586 million versus RMB179,259 million
LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Angola has begun marketing a 10-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond at a yield of 10% area, according to a source.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ICBC International are running the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Wednesday's business.
Angola is rated Ba2 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)
WASHINGTON, March 24 The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday cleared the way for a contentious debate on legislation to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a more limited federal healthcare insurance program.