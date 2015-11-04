LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Angola has set guidance on its 10-year US dollar benchmark at 9.75% area, according to a source, having initially marketed bonds at 10% area.

The order book is now in excess of US$5.5bn.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ICBC International are running the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Wednesday's business.

Angola is rated Ba2 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)