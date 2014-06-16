LUANDA, June 16 Brazil has offered Angola a new
credit line worth $2 billion for use in the sub-Saharan African
country's energy and construction sectors, Angolan Finance
Minister Armando Manuel said on Monday.
Several Brazilian companies are involved in energy and
construction in Angola, Africa's No. 2 oil producer, although
China is the main foreign partner and buys nearly half of
Angola's oil.
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, on a state visit
to Brazil, was due to meet Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff
later on Monday to discuss moves to strengthen a strategic
partnership between the two Portuguese-speaking countries that
began in 2010.
Angola is spending billions to rebuild transport, energy and
communication networks destroyed by a 27-year civil war that
ended in 2002.
This would be the sixth credit line extended by Brazil.
"The new line raises the total to $7.83 billion, which makes
it clear that there is a growing link between the two
countries," Manuel said in comments broadcast by Angola state TV
network TPA.
China has given an estimated $13.4 billion in so-called
'oil-for-infrastructure' loans to Angola. As a result, Chinese
construction companies are heavily involved in the
reconstruction projects.
Still, Brazil's Odebrecht, Latin America's
biggest diversified construction conglomerate, which is engaged
in the construction and agri-business sectors, is Angola's
biggest private employer.
The United States also has a strategic partnership with
Angola, which the two parties are trying to strengthen.
The U.S.-run Export-Import Bank this month financed a deal
for Angola to buy $1 billion of railway and energy equipment
from General Electric.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Susan Fenton)