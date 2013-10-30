LUANDA Oct 30 Angola expects to post a budget deficit of nearly 5 percent next year as it spends to boost sectors outside its dominant oil industry and put two years of missed growth targets behind it, a budget bill showed on Wednesday.

Angola, Africa's biggest oil producer after Nigeria, has posted rapid growth since the end of a long civil war in 2002. But the government wants to curb its reliance on crude output, which brings in more than 95 percent of its export income.

The bill delivered to the parliament speaker and seen by Reuters shows President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' government plans to raise public spending by 19 percent to 7.26 trillion kwanzas (around $75 billion) next year.

Much of that will go on infrastructure such as road, rail and energy grids needed to ensure that additional investment in sectors such as farming and industry is fruitful.

Spending on infrastructure is set to take up almost half of Angola's funds for national development programmes.

The increased outlay means Angola will post a budget deficit of 4.9 percent next year - from a slim surplus this year - which it will finance through additional borrowing.

The cabinet last week said GDP growth will speed up to 8.8 percent in 2014, due to greater oil production, although analysts have expressed concerns about whether it can achieve that rate of expansion.

Dos Santos this month attributed a cut in this year's growth forecast to 5.1 percent from an earlier 7.1 percent partly to "bad management" of public debt.

The budget document showed the government has also revised its growth figure for 2012 to 5.3 percent from an earlier estimate of 7.4 percent, without providing further details.

"The spending (in the budget) reflects the priority to boost economic and social infrastructure to raise production, jobs and the population's well being," the government said.

Dos Santos, who has been in power since 1979, easily won another five-year term last year and has promised to better distribute wealth in the country of 19 million people, an estimated one-third of whom live in poverty.

The budget allocates 30 percent of spending to housing, education, health and social services.

That is slightly less than this year, however, and something which opposition parties are likely to criticise.

The bill will be debated in parliament on Nov. 8 with a final vote due by Dec. 15 expected to be passed by the large majority held by Dos Santos' MPLA party. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)