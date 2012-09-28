* President announces 35-member government list
* Finance, economy, oil ministers all retained
* Ruling MPLA comfortably won Aug. 31 vote
LUANDA, Sept 28 Angola's President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos on Friday unveiled proposals for his cabinet
following his election win last month, keeping his economic
policy team in their posts in the government of Africa's
second-largest oil producer.
Dos Santos, who has been in power since 1979 and is Africa's
second-longest serving leader after Equatorial Guinea's
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has started
consultations to form the government based on an "indicative
list" of 35 ministers, the presidency said in a statement.
Finance Minister Carlos Lopes and Economy Minister Abraao
Gourgel are down to retain their posts, while Jose Botelho de
Vasconcelos will continue to head the oil ministry.
The 70-year-old president's ruling MPLA party won an
election on Aug. 31, obtaining 72 percent of the votes in only
the second polls held since a 27-year civil war in the southern
African nation ended a decade ago.
He was sworn in on Wednesday for a five-year term, saying a
priority would be maintaining political stability.
The main opposition party UNITA - which lost the civil war
against the MPLA a decade ago - and two smaller parties had
challenged the election results but their appeals were thrown
out by the elections commission and the Constitutional Court.
Foreign observer missions gave last month's vote broad
approval.
According to the cabinet list, Dos Santos abolished the post
of Minister of State for Economic Coordination that was created
in January to bring Manuel Vicente, former CEO of state oil firm
Sonangol, into the government.
Vicente, who is tipped by analysts as a potential successor
to Dos Santos, became vice-president after figuring as No. 2 in
the MPLA's election candidates list.
With oil clients eyeing the government's plans to ramp up
crude production and many poor Angolans hoping the MPLA lives up
to its pledges to reduce poverty, analysts will be closely
watching Vicente's role in economic policymaking.
In a list which saw Georges Chikoti remain in charge of the
country's foreign affairs, the main departure is of Minister of
State and head of the president's Civil House, Carlos Feijo.
Feijo, who was seen as one of Dos Santos' closest allies,
will be replaced by Edeltrude Costa, a lawyer who is one of the
MPLA's representatives in the national elections commission.
Fernando Piedade Dias dos Santos, who was vice-president in
the outgoing government, was on Thursday elected as speaker of a
parliament in which the MPLA won 175 out of the 220 seats.