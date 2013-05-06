LISBON May 6 Angola's President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos replaced the country's finance and construction
ministers on Monday in the first cabinet re-shuffle since he led
his MPLA party to a large election win last August.
The president has promoted Armando Manuel, who had until now
served as his secretary for economic affairs, to replace Carlos
Alberto Lopes as the finance minister of Africa's No.2 oil
producer, the presidency said a statement without giving any
reasons for the re-shuffle.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Jon Hemming)