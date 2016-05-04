LUANDA May 4 Angola needs to fight money
laundering and financing terrorism by focussing on ethics and
morality in its banking sector the central bank's governor,
Valter Filipe da Silva, said.
An international money-laundering watchdog removed Angola
from its blacklist in February, after reforms that included
licensing banks and setting up a monitoring agency, but banks in
Africa's No. 2 oil exporter are still deemed risky.
Last year, the risk of financial crime and difficulty in
monitoring clients forced Standard Chartered to stop its
dollar-clearing operations in Angola. Bank of America stopped
selling dollars to Angolan banks from December.
"It is necessary to place again ethics and morality in
Angolan banking and must this be placed to the service of the
common good," Da Silva said at an event on Tuesday.
"We must do so by implementing the prudential rules and good
national practices and international and all standards to combat
money laundering and terrorism financing."
The Financial Action Task Force, which sets international
standards for anti-money laundering and fighting terrorist
financing, had added Angola to its black list in 2010.
Angola has a dwindling amount of crude to sell as more of
its oil flows to China for debt repayment, leaving little
revenue for anything from oil sector development to health care.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Louise Ireland)