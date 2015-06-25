LISBON, June 25 The National Bank of Angola does not rule out a further depreciation of the kwanza against the dollar and is looking into a possible revision of policy methods for the currency, deputy central bank chief Cristina Van-Dunem said on Thursday.

Angola's central bank devalued the kwanza currency by about 6 percent against the dollar on June 5 to stimulate foreign currency inflows eroded by falling global oil prices.

"Initially we projected that we'd get to a kwanza rate of 112 per dollar by the end of the year, but we are now already at around 120, so it can be expected that we'll probably go above that level. We are looking at the indicators and looking into what methods could be revised," she told a conference in Lisbon.

(Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)