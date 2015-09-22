LUANDA, Sept 22 Angola's central bank is seeing encouraging signs of easing volatility in key macroeconomic indicators, Governor Jose Pedro de Morais said on Tuesday.

In a speech to a banking forum, posted on the Bank of Angola's website, de Morais said the bank would resume its open market operations providing liquidity to public securities held by banking institutions. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)