BRIEF-Generali held 3.376 stake in Intesa as of Jan 23-filing
* held 3.376 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo as of Jan. 23, according to a filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LUANDA Dec 29 Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent, it said on Thursday, citing falls in headline inflation.
Prices in the continent's largest oil producer increased at a quicker pace month-on-month in November, rising 2.13 percent compared with 1.79 percent in October.
But they were down from a peak of 4 percent in July. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage:
