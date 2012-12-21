(adds quotes, details)
LISBON Dec 21 Angola will meet its goal of
cutting annual consumer inflation to 10 percent this year,
central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano said on Friday.
The central banker said annual consumer inflation in the
oil-producing African country came in at 9.83 percent in
November.
"We foresee that until the end of the year, the inflation
rate will remain within the goal set by the government, which is
of 10 percent," Massano said in a speech that was posted on the
central bank's website.
Massano has been praised by analysts and international
bodies such as the International Monetary Fund for implementing
a monetary policy that has kept the kwanza currency stable,
built up foreign exchange reserves and reduced inflation during
an oil-backed economic boom.
Massano said the central bank will maintain cutting
inflation as its main priority in 2013. The government wants to
end next year with inflation at 9 percent.
He added that the central bank will also continue efforts to
reduce use of the U.S. dollar in the economy to help contain
prices.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)