(Adds background on monetary policy, paragraph 5)
LUANDA, March 5 Angola has appointed Valter
Filipe da Silva as its new central bank governor after José
Pedro de Morais resigned, the president's office said in a
statement on Saturday.
The economy of Angola, Africa's second-largest oil exporter
after Nigeria, has been hammered by the oil price fall, and the
government is in talks with the World Bank and International
Monetary Fund about possible financial assistance.
Rating agency Moody's put Angola's Ba2 government bond and
issuer ratings on review for downgrade late on Friday night to
assess the impact of the fall in prices for oil, on which the
country relies for more than 90 percent of its foreign exchange
revenues.
Da Silva, a little-known entity in financial circles who had
been working as a lawyer in the vice-president's office, will
take over the central bank with the kwanza currency having lost
more than a third of its value since the start of 2015.
The bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis
points to 12 percent on Feb. 1 in the wake of the slide in the
value of the kwanza. It then left rates on hold after a meeting
at the end of February.
Moody's said it could take up to two months to assess the
credibility and sustainability of Luanda's plans and its ability
to mitigate the impact of the oil price fall.
Da Silva's appointment was announced together with a cabinet
reshuffle by the president involving the ministers of housing,
health, commerce, construction and culture.
De Morais held the post of central bank governor for 14
months.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)