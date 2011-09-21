(Adds October cargo)
LONDON, Sept 21 Angola's state-run oil firm
Sonangol is offering the new Pazflor crude via a tender, traders
said on Wednesday.
The traders said Sonangol had not released any further
details of the tender. The firm is expected to offer a cargo for
November loading, they said.
The preliminary November schedule lists five cargoes,
including Sonangol's cargo for Nov. 15-16. The export will
average about 158,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Pazflor crude appeared on the spot market for the October
trading month, with two cargoes listed on the preliminary
loading schedule and one added later.
The barrels were not sold but the cargo holders Total
, Statoil and ExxonMobil took them to
their refining systems, traders said. This is a usual practice
when a new crude oil stream comes online.
Pazflor is a deepwater project, extracting light and heavy
oil. Operator Total's website shows oil from the Miocene
reservoirs has API gravity of between 17 and 22 degrees and oil
from the Oligocene reservoirs has API gravity of 35 and 38.
It shows production is expected to reach 220,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey and Jason
Neely)