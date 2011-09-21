(Adds October cargo)

LONDON, Sept 21 Angola's state-run oil firm Sonangol is offering the new Pazflor crude via a tender, traders said on Wednesday.

The traders said Sonangol had not released any further details of the tender. The firm is expected to offer a cargo for November loading, they said.

The preliminary November schedule lists five cargoes, including Sonangol's cargo for Nov. 15-16. The export will average about 158,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Pazflor crude appeared on the spot market for the October trading month, with two cargoes listed on the preliminary loading schedule and one added later.

The barrels were not sold but the cargo holders Total , Statoil and ExxonMobil took them to their refining systems, traders said. This is a usual practice when a new crude oil stream comes online.

Pazflor is a deepwater project, extracting light and heavy oil. Operator Total's website shows oil from the Miocene reservoirs has API gravity of between 17 and 22 degrees and oil from the Oligocene reservoirs has API gravity of 35 and 38.

It shows production is expected to reach 220,000 bpd. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey and Jason Neely)