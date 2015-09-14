MOVES-Bank of Cyprus CEO Hourican extends stay until end-2018
LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Bank of Cyprus said John Hourican will remain as its chief executive until the end of 2018, once again extending his stay.
LUANDA, Sept 14 Angola further devalued its currency to 135.374 to the dollar on Monday from the previous 130.442, the central bank said in a statement.
Angola, Africa's second largest crude producer, has been hit hard by a sharp fall in oil prices. Currencies across the continent have been hammered by a broad-based slump in commodity prices.
The black market rate for the Angolan kwanza is much lower at around 240 to the dollar.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Profit at Caixa Econômica Federal will rise this year as cost controls and stricter credit risk assessment allow Brazil's largest mortgage lender to scale down loan-loss provisions, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.