LISBON Oct 31 Angola plans to introduce a fund
to guarantee bank deposits next year, state news agency Angop
cited the country's central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano
as saying.
Massano said that in the absence of such a fund, client
deposits have been protected against the possible bankruptcy of
commercial banks by capital reserves which the central bank
requires them to hold.
The central bank last year cut the capital reserves
requirement to 20 percent from 25 percent to help banks solve
liquidity problems caused by the global financial crisis.
Angola top banks include state-owned Banco Africano de
Investimento, the local units of Portugal's Banco BPI ,
Millennium BCP and BES and South Africa's
Standard Bank .
Analysts say the country's banks are well managed and highly
liquid, adding that upcoming legislation forcing international
oil companies to do their transactions in Angola through local
banks could provide a capital boost worth several billion U.S.
dollars per year.
Massano, who was appointed a year ago, has been praised by
the International Monetary Fund and credit ratings agencies for
executing a monetary policy which has helped reduce inflation,
keep the kwanza currency stable and boost foreign reserves.
Earlier this month he announced the introduction of a
benchmark interest rate -- to guide monetary policy and help the
economy reach price stability -- and which was last week set at
10.5 percent.
Angop cited Massano as saying lending rates have been
dropping but not at the desired speed and still remain high.
He added that interest rates on investment loans stand at
around 17 percent, with rates for consumer loans even higher.
