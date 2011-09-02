JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 Angolan President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos has selected Manuel Vicente, head of the
country's national oil company, as his successor, weekly
newspaper Novo Jornal reported on Friday.
Dos Santos, who has ruled Angola for 32 years, will step
down as president either after general elections due next year
or a year after the polls are held, Novo Jornal said, citing
sources in the ruling MPLA party.
The newspaper said Vincente had already indicated earlier
this year that he would be stepping down as chief executive of
Sonangol.
The 2012 general election is only the second since the end
of the civil war that pitted the Russia- and Cuba-backed MPLA
against UNITA, supported by the United States and apartheid
South Africa.
The MPLA, which won the war in 2002 and 82 percent of the
vote in the 2008 general election, is likely to win the 2012
election, especially as UNITA, now the main opposition party, is
embroiled in an internal dispute.
The MPLA's 2008 victory left rivals in tatters, letting dos
Santos change the constitution and boost his powers. The new
charter enables the 69-year-old ruler to remain in power until
2022 although there has been consistent speculation he will
retire before then.
(Reporting by Marius Bosch; Editing by Ed Cropley)