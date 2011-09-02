JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has selected Manuel Vicente, head of the country's national oil company, as his successor, weekly newspaper Novo Jornal reported on Friday.

Dos Santos, who has ruled Angola for 32 years, will step down as president either after general elections due next year or a year after the polls are held, Novo Jornal said, citing sources in the ruling MPLA party.

The newspaper said Vincente had already indicated earlier this year that he would be stepping down as chief executive of Sonangol.

The 2012 general election is only the second since the end of the civil war that pitted the Russia- and Cuba-backed MPLA against UNITA, supported by the United States and apartheid South Africa.

The MPLA, which won the war in 2002 and 82 percent of the vote in the 2008 general election, is likely to win the 2012 election, especially as UNITA, now the main opposition party, is embroiled in an internal dispute.

The MPLA's 2008 victory left rivals in tatters, letting dos Santos change the constitution and boost his powers. The new charter enables the 69-year-old ruler to remain in power until 2022 although there has been consistent speculation he will retire before then. (Reporting by Marius Bosch; Editing by Ed Cropley)