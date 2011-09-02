(Adds background, no comment from MPLA, Sonangol)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 Angolan President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos has selected Manuel Vicente, head of the
country's national oil company Sonangol, to be his successor,
weekly newspaper Novo Jornal said on Friday.
Dos Santos, who has ruled Angola for 32 years, will step
down as president either after general elections due next year
or a year after the vote is held, Novo Jornal said, citing
sources in the ruling MPLA party.
The newspaper said Vicente, 55, had already indicated
earlier this year that he would be stepping down as chief
executive of Sonangol.
The MPLA and Sonangol were not immediately available for
comment.
A trained engineer, Vicente joined Sonangol in 1991 after a
four-year stint at the oil ministry's technical department and
rose to the company's top post in 1999. He has been a member of
the MPLA's political bureau since late 2009.
Dos Santos, 69, also has an oil background, with a degree in
petroleum engineering obtained in Moscow.
A quiet man with a firm grip on affairs of state, Dos Santos
assumed the presidency of Angola in 1979, four years into a
civil war that began when the country gained its independence
from Portugal in 1975.
The 2012 general election is only the second since the end
of the civil war that pitted the Russia- and Cuba-backed MPLA
against UNITA, supported by the United States and apartheid
South Africa.
The MPLA, which won the war in 2002 and 82 percent of the
vote in the 2008 general election, is likely to win the 2012
election, especially as UNITA, now the main opposition party, is
embroiled in an internal dispute.
The MPLA's 2008 victory left rivals in tatters, letting dos
Santos change the constitution and boost his powers.
The new charter enables the Angolan president to remain in
power until 2022 although there has been consistent speculation
he will retire before then.
(Reporting by Marius Bosch and Shrikesh Laxmidas in Lisbon;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)