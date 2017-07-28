EU says will not send observation mission for Angola elections

LUANDA, July 28 (Reuters) - The European Union has scrapped plans to observe elections in Angola next month, after Luanda failed to agree to a package of conditions, including access to all parts of the country for the poll, an EU spokesperson said on Friday.

The EU expects instead to send a smaller team of experts to assess the elections Aug 23, but the team will consist of no more than five people and will not provide an in-depth account of the electoral process.

"Notwithstanding positive discussions with the Angolan side, the conditions for deployment in accordance with our methodology have not been met, therefore the EU will not deploy an Electoral Observation Mission," a spokesman for the EU's Mission in Angola told Reuters. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by James Macharia)