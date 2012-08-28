(Repeats with no changes)
* Angola to elect lawmakers, president on Friday
* Long-serving President Dos Santos expected to win
* Government has invested in rebuilding after long civil war
* Critics say it is corrupt, has done little for poor
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
HUAMBO, Angola, Aug 28 A four-lane avenue
separates the shelled ruins of the art deco Ruacana Cinema from
Huambo's shiny new Chinese-built railway station, a symbol of
the leaps Angola has made to recover from a devastating 27-year
civil war that ended a decade ago.
As Angolans prepare to go to the polls on Friday for only
the second time since the end of the war, President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos's ruling MPLA party reminds them daily of the rewards
of peace and boasts of its reconstruction achievements.
In power for nearly 33 years in Africa's second-largest oil
producer after Nigeria, Dos Santos - who turns 70 on Tuesday -
is expected to lead his party to a one-sided election win thanks
to his political dominance and his carefully cultivated official
image as guarantor of Angola's peace and rebuilding.
"We were at the abyss for a long time, now ... we can see
the great gains," said Joao Limpinho, a government-employed
signals manager at the railway terminal at Huambo, Angola's
second city, 600 kilometres (375 miles) southeast of Luanda.
But, while big investments in construction and
infrastructure have covered over many of the scars of war,
critics and ordinary Angolans say widespread poverty and
inequality are festering, unhealed sores.
The reserved, inscrutable Dos Santos, Africa's second
longest-serving leader after Equatorial Guinean President
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, faces accusations from opponents
that he has squandered his country's huge oil wealth to enrich
himself, his family and a small elite, while failing to deliver
enough housing, education and jobs for most Angolans.
Independently of how they vote on Friday, many ordinary
citizens are unhappy and openly clamour for a better life.
"We want schools for our children, we want work. I make
10,000 kwanzas (around $100) a month, my husband earns a
miserable 20,000 kwanzas, and we have nothing left at the end of
the month," said Tucha Manuel, a market fruit-seller in the
capital Luanda, one of the most expensive cities in the world.
Backed by an oil output boom, Angola has posted rapid
growth. Between 2002 and 2008 the economy expanded by an average
of 15 percent per year.
A fall in oil prices caused growth to brake to 2.4 percent
in 2009 and 3.4 percent the next year. After disappointing oil
output due to technical problems last year, when the economy
also grew 3.4 percent, GDP is expected to expand between 8
percent and 10 percent this year.
The IMF says Angola's GDP per capita in 2010 was $4,328,
among the highest in Africa.
But rights groups like Global Witness and Human Rights Watch
and local rights activists have levelled a barrage of criticism
against Dos Santos and his ruling MPLA for failing to share the
oil riches more equally among Angola's 18 million people.
SKYSCRAPERS AND SHANTIES
The rich-poor divide is glaringly visible across the nation.
In Luanda, glossy skyscrapers and high-end shops and
restaurants are close to sprawling, crowded, tin-roof
shantytowns whose poor residents sell goods - from flip-flops to
smartphones - on the streets.
The mostly new road between Huambo and Benguela is flanked
by dozens of villages composed of shacks whose residents have no
electricity and still collect water from nearby streams.
The MPLA says it has cut poverty levels from 68 percent of
the population in 2002 to around 39 percent in 2009, but in its
election campaigning the party and its leader have tried to
respond to the popular demands for social improvements.
"I am the first to admit the difficult reality that many
families face. We will not stand and watch while there are
situations of huge inequality in our land," Dos Santos told
supporters in a campaign speech at the weekend.
Campaigning under the slogan "Grow More, Distribute Better",
the MPLA has pledged to introduce a minimum wage and subsidies
for the elderly.
The party airs video adverts listing its achievements -
2,700 kilometres of railways, 148 railway stations, 10 renovated
airports, 400 bridges, 6,500 kilometres of roads.
Dos Santos says public investment projects like a new dam in
Huambo province and the Chinese-built railway line that links
the ports of Lobito and Benguela to Huambo will help diversify
the oil-dependent economy, create jobs and reduce poverty.
UNEQUAL CONTEST
While alleging the government is setting up an unequal
electoral battle through its control of state institutions and
the electoral process, opposition parties like the MPLA's former
civil war foe UNITA are also battering Dos Santos and his
administration with accusations of graft and mismanagement.
"We are listening to the people in every corner of the
country saying there is much suffering and that they want
change," UNITA leader Isaias Samakuva told supporters at a rally
in Luanda on Saturday.
In the unlit UNITA headquarters in Huambo, local party
spokesman Liberty Chiaka points to a power cut as evidence that
the MPLA's infrastructure achievements are hollow.
In Luanda, Huambo and other cities, the streets are filled
with MPLA billboards, dwarfing the publicity efforts of UNITA
and the seven other parties and coalitions running in the poll.
"The MPLA makes use of the state's resources for its own
benefit, including state-owned media. Angola has one of the most
corrupt governments in the world," Chiaka said.
Huambo was one of the main battlegrounds in the war that set
the MPLA, backed by Russia and Cuba, against UNITA rebels aided
by the United States and apartheid South Africa.
The city changed hands several times during the conflict,
and suffered most during a 55-day siege by the MPLA to oust
UNITA in 1993, a year after a peace deal and an abortive
presidential election turned out to be a false dawn.
Though covered up with cement, bullet and shell holes are
still visible on many buildings.
Amputees on crutches or hand-pedalled tricycles are a common
sight on the streets of the airy city of almost a million people
that the Portuguese, Angola's colonial masters until
independence in 1975, liked so much they named it New Lisbon.
Much of the damage has been repaired. Fresh tarmac covers
once wrecked roads and new schools, universities, hospitals,
sports and culture centres have been built in the last few
years.
"We did what we planned, recover and also build from
scratch," said Agostinho Ndjaka, the No.2 MPLA official in
Huambo.
The MPLA won the civil war and then crushed its rivals in a
2008 election by obtaining 82 percent of the vote before
accelerating its reconstruction drive.
DOUBTS ABOUT ELECTION "REFEREE"
Opponents and critics say Dos Santos runs an opaque
administration and virtual one-party state behind a facade of
democracy, avoiding public scrutiny and suppressing dissent.
According to a constitution approved in 2010, which was
criticised by the opposition for increasing the president's
powers, the head of the winning party in parliamentary elections
becomes head of state, without the need for a separate ballot.
UNITA, which won 10 percent of the vote in 2008, accused the
ruling party then of rigging the polls and has spent much of the
current campaign challenging preparations for the ballot.
It says the MPLA is using the national election commission
to undermine transparency in matters such as the publication of
the electoral roll, vote-counting and transmission of results.
"They will create tricks so that the vote that is counted is
not the one we put in the ballot box," Samakuva said, adding
that his party may lead a protest to the elections committee
headquarters if its complaints are not addressed.
The MPLA says the opposition parties are already making
excuses for their weak national support.
"As they say in football, we're still in the warm-up, the
game hasn't even started and they're already complaining about
the referee," said Manuel Vicente, the MPLA's candidate for
vice-president.
With Dos Santos seen headed for a comfortable win, oil
investors and major energy buyers such as China and the United
States are trying to decipher his future political plans.
Speculation about a succession blossomed last year when his
party declined to reject a report in an Angolan weekly that
quoted MPLA sources saying he had chosen Vicente, then head of
state oil firm Sonangol, to replace him after the election.
That view gathered force when the president brought Vicente
into the government in January and then named him as No.2 in the
ruling party's candidates list.
It is not clear whether Dos Santos will complete a new
five-year term or oversee a handover of power. But there is no
mistaking what many ordinary Angolans want to see immediately.
"We want the country to change, more schools, more jobs,"
said Vitor Mayor, who is unemployed, as he walked with his two
small children in a market at Viana, just south of Luanda.
(Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Tim Pearce)