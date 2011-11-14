* Contract for plant designs, impact study likely to top $1.3 bln -Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 15 A group of Japanese firms has won a contract that is likely be worth more than 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) to build a plant in Angola that will produce raw materials for fertilizers, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Sojitz Corp, Sumitomo Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Toyo Engineering Corp have won a contract for factory designs and an environmental impact report for the plant expected to come online as early as the end of 2015, the daily said.

The contract also gives the firms preferential rights to construct the plant and supply shipping equipment, the paper wrote.

The plant, which would be Angola's first and the largest of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, will have an annual production capacity of 660,000 tonnes for ammonia and 580,000 tonnes for urea, the Nikkei added.

Half of the ammonia to be produced will exported to other Africa nations and Europe, while all the urea will be used in Angola, the daily reported. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)