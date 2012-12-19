LISBON Dec 19 Angola plans announce the investment policy for its new $5 billion sovereign wealth fund in the first quarter of next year, the fund's management board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fund was launched in October to invest in domestic and overseas assets by funnelling Angola's vast oil wealth into infrastructure, hotels and other high-growth projects.

Angola, Africa's second-largest crude producer, is looking to diversify its oil-dependent economy by developing infrastructure outside the energy industry. The country was devastated by a 27-year civil war that ended a decade ago. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by David Dolan)