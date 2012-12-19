Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
LISBON Dec 19 Angola plans announce the investment policy for its new $5 billion sovereign wealth fund in the first quarter of next year, the fund's management board said in a statement on Wednesday.
The fund was launched in October to invest in domestic and overseas assets by funnelling Angola's vast oil wealth into infrastructure, hotels and other high-growth projects.
Angola, Africa's second-largest crude producer, is looking to diversify its oil-dependent economy by developing infrastructure outside the energy industry. The country was devastated by a 27-year civil war that ended a decade ago. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by David Dolan)
NAIROBI Two top officials overseeing South Sudan's military courts have resigned, saying high-level interference made it impossible to discipline soldiers accused of rape and murder amid the nation's civil war, according to letters seen by Reuters on Saturday.
KINSHASA Democratic Republic of Congo's government is investigating a video that appears to show Congolese troops shooting dead a group of apparent militia members armed with slingshots and wooden batons, the human rights minister said.