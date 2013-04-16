* $5 bln sovereign wealth fund launched in October
* Fund says govt to approve investment policy soon
* Opposition complaint about legality was rejected by court
LISBON, April 16 Angola said on Tuesday it
missed its own deadline to publish an investment policy for a
planned $5 billion sovereign wealth fund due to a legal
challenge, slowing efforts to diversify its oil-dependent
economy.
Africa's second-largest oil producer announced plans for the
fund in October, to invest in everything from water projects to
sub-Saharan hotels.
It has made little progress since, frustrating investors who
had hoped for clearer signals on potential spending. There have
also been worries about transparency after President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos appointed of one of his sons to its board.
The fund's management said it had missed its goal to publish
the policy by the end of March, saying the delay was caused by a
legal challenge from an opposition party.
"The investment policy is in the final stages of being
approved by the government," the fund's board told Reuters. "We
expect it will be approved in the short term."
Angola's second-largest opposition party, CASA-CE, in
December asked the constitutional court to overturn the creation
of the fund, arguing the constitution did not allow Dos Santos
to create funds without parliament approval.
The court rejected the claim, saying Dos Santos, who has
been in office since 1979, had not overstepped his powers.
"While the fund may have long-term benefits in terms of
stabilising the economy, its creation has prompted concern over
how it will be administered," risk consultancy Maplecroft said
in a report in February.
"Angola has a notoriously poor reputation for a lack of
transparency in government and business, and corruption is
rife," it added.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by David Dolan)