* $5 billion fund investing in Angolan, regional
infrastructure
* Set up to help diversify oil-dependent economy
* President's son, 38, denies political ambitions
LUANDA, June 10 Angola's $5 billion sovereign
wealth fund is stepping up private equity investments at home
and in sub-Saharan Africa as low commodity prices and currencies
give it a cheap way in to hotel, farming and infrastructure
projects, its chairman said.
Jose Filomeno dos Santos, the 38-year-old London-educated
son of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, said the fund had
earmarked 60 percent of its capital to regional private equity,
a shift in focus towards its own back yard.
Previously the fund, set up in 2012 to help wean Angola's
economy off oil, wanted to invest a third of its cash in the
region, with another third in "opportunistic" international
investments and the rest in safe havens such as U.S. debt.
Oil accounts for a third of Angola's GDP and 95 percent of
its export revenues, making it particularly vulnerable to the
commodity cycle.
After being criticised for the slow pace of investment in
its early stages, the fund is now in a strong position given the
depressed currencies in oil producers such as Angola and Nigeria
and commodity exporters such as Zambia and South Africa.
Low commodity prices have pushed down the price of local
assets, either because economic growth has slowed, or because
their value, in local currencies, has fallen.
"The situation we have now, it's obviously ideal because the
prices are fairer than when commodity prices are high," dos
Santos told Reuters in an interview at the fund's central Luanda
offices.
Of its seven private equity units, by far the biggest is a
$1.1 billion infrastructure fund, 20 percent of which is now
invested in projects in Kenya and Angola.
The fund is particularly keen on public-private partnership
deals that improve regional trade links, dos Santos said.
A quarter of its $500 million hotel fund is invested in two
hotel projects in Angola and the Intercontinental chain in
Zambia, dos Santos said, while its timber fund is involved in a
major eucalyptus concession in Angola.
Dos Santos said its agriculture and healthcare units - each
worth around $250 million - were looking to make "sizeable"
debut allocations this year.
The fund's initial endowment of $5 billion from excess state
oil revenues was fully paid up in 2014, but since then low oil
prices and pressure on the state budget have meant it has
received no additional state cash.
The fund is meant to receive additional endowments of up to
the equivalent of 100,000 barrels of oil per day if the oil
price rises above the level forecast in the budget, giving the
government a surplus.
Angola, which only emerged from a 27-year civil war in 2002,
pumps over 1.7 million barrels a day, making it Africa's biggest
oil producer while output in Nigeria - which normally holds that
crown - is hammered by militant violence in the Niger Delta.
After cutting spending dramatically in the last year, the
government is budgeting for oil at $45 a barrel, slightly below
the current price but dos Santos was unable to say when the
fund's drip-feed of cash would kick in again given other fiscal
pressures.
"What we hope is that the context eventually becomes more
favourable and that the endowments will continue, but we are
also aware that the country has many priorities," he said.
"We believe that the financial situation of the country is
fairly manageable. We hope that it picks up. We invest to make
sure that it picks up."
NOT ON THE LIST
Dos Santos' appointment to run the fund has fuelled
speculation that his father - who has stated he intends to step
down in 2018 after what will be nearly four decades at the helm
- is grooming him for succession.
Talk of a dynastic family handover plan intensified this
month when President dos Santos made his billionaire
businesswoman daughter Isabel - Africa's richest woman,
according to Forbes magazine - head of state oil giant Sonangol.
However, Jose Filomeno dos Santos denied any political
ambition and said he was in no position to short-circuit the
rigid internal dynamics of his father's MPLA party, many of
whose senior members are ageing civil war-era generals.
"It's a party that has a very clear hierarchy and as you
might be aware, I am nowhere near the top of the hierarchy that
would entitle me to be a candidate for a potential presidential
election," dos Santos said.
"So my name is most likely not on the cards."
Besides its long-term investments, the fund also has a
mandate to spend up to 7.5 percent of its capital on social
projects such as a "one laptop, one child" schemes or small
business incubators in some of the vast slums that ring Luanda.
