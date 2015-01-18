JOHANNESBURG Jan 19 Angola's President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos has replaced central bank Governor Jose de
Lima Massano with Jose Pedro de Morais, the official news agency
Angop said on its website.
The agency did not give a reason for the replacement of
Massano, one of Angola's most respected bankers, who was
appointed in October 2010 for an unspecified period.
Angola's kwanza has weakened alongside the
currencies of other oil-exporting countries, hitting an all-time
low of 103.20 against the dollar earlier this month, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Angola is Africa's second-largest oil producer, and relies
on crude exports for over 95 percent of its foreign exchange
earnings.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Eric Walsh)