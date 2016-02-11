* Rubbish rots, water contaminated as budgets cut
* Cholera, malaria and yellow fever increase in slums
* Government say tackling problem, deploying troops
By Herculano Coroado
LUANDA, Feb 11 When a plunge in oil prices
prompted Angola's government to slash public spending last year,
street trader Antonio Simao Baptista had no idea it would leave
his rundown suburb overwhelmed by filth and disease.
The budget of Africa's second largest oil exporter has been
cut again this year and is 40 percent lower than two years ago.
Public services including rubbish collection and water
sanitation, are overlooked by contractors who aren't being paid
or can't import equipment due to foreign exchange shortages,
contributing so a surge in deadly diseases.
"Look at the garbage and also the water we drink is filthy.
The water in my home is brown. I was raised in the colonial-era
and I have never seen this before," said Baptista, 60, swatting
away flies and mosquitoes swarming overhead.
An outbreak of yellow fever has killed 37 people since
December while there has been an increase in reported cases of
malaria, cholera and chronic diarrhoea, health officials said on
Wednesday.
The yellow fever outbreak began in Luanda's vast Viana
suburb of 1.6 million people but has spread to other parts of
the country with eight new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
In Viana and other poor Luanda suburbs piles of uncollected
waste block traffic and some residents have resorted to setting
fire to hills of rubbish, sending toxic fumes into overcrowded
slums.
The situation has worsened since the rainy season began in
December as heavy storms wash discarded waste and contaminated
water into supplies used for washing and drinking.
MORGUES AND MOSQUITOES
At Luanda's Cajueiro Hospital this week crowds of people
waiting for treatment for cholera, diarrhoea and suspected
yellow fever were packed into small rooms with relatives helping
nurses overwhelmed by increased patient numbers.
"You see? One more person dead now," said Maria Baptista,
43, pointing at a sobbing woman who was just informed about the
death of a family member.
Baptista, no relation of Antonio, was queuing outside the
hospital with dozens of other people trying to get into the
packed clinic.
The annual budget for rubbish collection in the capital
Luanda was slashed this year to $10 million from $30 million,
resulting in a sharp deterioration in the sanitation of many
poorer suburbs and a rise in related illnesses.
"Most of the problems are caused by mosquito bites resulting
from tons of waste all over the town," said Vlademiro Russo, a
leading environmentalist who advises the Angolan government.
"It's becoming an emergency issue and a crisis in some
areas. It is very important we find a solution fast."
Angola relies on crude exports for around 95 percent of its
foreign exchange earnings and a 70 percent decline in oil prices
since mid-2014 has hobbled Africa's third largest economy,
sending the kwanza currency plummeting.
When the budget for waste removal was cut in August last
year, the central government placed the management of sanitation
under local municipal offices but funding was limited and many
outstanding contracts had not been paid.
Central government has held emergency meetings this week and
could deploy security forces to help tackle the crisis.
"We will redefine the ways of combating the disease. The
security forces should be supporting the health agencies
throughout the country," Ministry of Interior spokesman Simão
Milagres said on Wednesday.
ANGER AND INEQUALITIES
The unsanitary conditions many poorer Angolans have to
endure is not the reality in other areas of Luanda, which is one
of the world's most expensive cities for foreigners and home to
generations of billionaire oil magnates and politicians.
Though inequality is a major problem across much of Africa,
Angola provides one of the starkest examples. The Gini
Coefficient, a World Bank measure of inequality, puts Angola
down at 169th out of 175 countries.
Last week, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos inaugurated
the new "Ambiente Square" in central Luanda, an upmarket expanse
of landscaped gardens developed by Portuguese construction firm
Centro Cerro and funded by Angola's state-oil company Sonangol.
Many Angolans are unhappy about the government's failure to
bridge the inequality gap.
"Go to the morgues and you will see them full of dead
children from disease. The government is committing a crime,"
said street trader Baptista, who says he is reconsidering his
lifelong support for dos Santos' ruling MPLA.
"We provided support to this government but we see everything
is derailing. The rich drink nice clean water, while the poor
are left to die."
But despite the anger, memories of a 27-year civil war that
ended in 2002 and one of the best-funded armies in Africa keep
any dissent muted.
Dos Santos, a Soviet-educated petroleum engineer who has
been in charge for 36 years, still has strong support within the
MPLA and is expected to run in a general election next year.
UNITA, the main opposition party and the MPLA's former civil
war foe, is disorganised and still has its main support base in
Angola's interior, far from the densely-populated coastal
regions.
($1 = 154.84 kwanza)
(Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Anna Willard)